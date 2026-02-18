Jets face tag decision with RB Breece Hall

With the two-week window for applying the franchise tag open, the Jets have a decision to make about running back Breece Hall.

In a comprehensive item detailing the team’s various options, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic concludes that “it feels likely” the Jets will apply the non-exclusive franchise tag or the transition tag to Hall, who finished his rookie deal with his first 1,000-yard season.

The non-exclusive franchise tag for running backs will result in a one-year, $14.1 million contract.

The goal could be to tag and trade Hall, either during the offseason (and, ideally, before the July 15 deadline for doing a long-term deal) or before the trade deadline. At that point, however, Hall’s new team would have him for only a portion of the season, with Hall heading for free agency in 2027 or a second tag, in the amount of $16.92 million.

If the Jets don’t tag Hall before next week’s Scouting Combine (a/k/a Tampering Central), Hall’s representation will undoubtedly develop a clear picture of other teams with interest in Hall, if/when he becomes a free agent.

The Jets didn’t trade Hall during the 2025 season, even though the Chiefs reportedly offered a fourth-round pick.

The Jets also could sign Hall, a second-round pick in 2022, to a long-term deal, like they did with 2022 first-round receiver Garrett Wilson. Alternatively, the Jets could sign Hall to a long-term deal and later trade him, like they did with 2022 first-round cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Buried in this current predicament is the fact that former Jets G.M. Joe Douglas hit on Gardner, Wilson, and Hall during the 2022 draft. Douglas has since been fired, Gardner has since been traded, and Wilson could ultimately be the only one left.

Proving yet again that, yes, dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.