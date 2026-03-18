NFL adds Kraft Heinz as its first-ever condiment partner

Nearly four years ago, the Heinz name and oversized ketchup bottles exited the stadium where the Steelers play. Heinz is now back in the NFL business, in a big way.

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Kraft Heinz is the league’s “first-ever global condiment partner.”

The partnership officially begins with the 2026 NFL draft. Which is coincidentally happening in the place where Heinz Field was a thing for more than 20 years.

The bigger takeaway is that the NFL remains determined to leave no revenue stone unturned. And it’s the ultimate money-for-nothing arrangement. The company attaches its name to the NFL, and the NFL gets paid to allow it.

Most of the sponsorships have no direct connection to the game. Sure, several of the partnerships relate to apparel, shoes, gloves, headsets, and tablets. More and more arrangements have no connection to the game itself.

Unless, of course, a player decides to squeeze a little ketchup and/or mustard on a hot dog and eat it on the sideline during a game.