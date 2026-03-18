Rod Woodson: Steelers shouldn’t wait for Aaron Rodgers

The bulk of free agency is over, and the Steelers didn’t add a veteran quarterback. They’re apparently willing to wait, again, for Aaron Rodgers.

Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson, a 1987 first-round pick of the Steelers who spent a decade in Pittsburgh, recently chimed in on his former team’s willingness to leave a light on for the 42-year-old quarterback.

“What is it with these ex-Green Bay Packer quarterbacks that they have to be talked about all the time?” Woodson told Rich Eisen. “Because Brett Favre was that way for years. . . . is [Rodgers] gonna play? Listen, I get kind of tired of it. Like, listen, if he’s gonna play, say he’s gonna play, he’s gonna come back. . . . And the team shouldn’t wait for Aaron Rodgers. They need to move forward.”

Woodson believes the Steelers should have drafted Jaxson Dart in 2025. But if former coach Mike Tomlin was leaning toward making 2025 his final season with the Steelers last year at this time, there was no reason to roll the dice on a rookie starter.

This year, it’s different. New coach. New vibe. And some believe they’ll be tempted to take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, if he slips through the cracks of the top 20. But they’d potentially prefer to let Simpson sit for a season behind Rodgers.

Regardless, the Steelers need something more than a one-year Band-Aid with a veteran whose name didn’t come up once last week. The Vikings and Falcons opted for Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively. The Dolphins signed the latest ex-Packer quarterback, Malik Willis. And the Jets were far more interested in a reunion with Geno Smith than Aaron Rodgers 2.0.

At this point, it’s the Cardinals or the Steelers or a mid-season Philip Rivers arrival if/when a contender loses its starter. For the Steelers, Kirk Cousins is the most sensible alternative to Rodgers.

Recently, Rodgers said there have been no “progressive conversations” with the Steelers about a contract for 2026. Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of his day trip to Pittsburgh, which laid the foundation for his eventual one-year deal. Could another Steel City summit be coming?

This time around, maybe a Steelers contingent led by coach Mike McCarthy will go to Rodgers for the discussions that will, or won’t, result in an understanding for 2026.

Whenever and wherever the get-together happens, it needs to happen soon — if things are going to unfold the same way they did last year.

Which is exactly what seems to be happening.