Report: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers’ facility

Well, well, well.

The news that the Vikings wouldn’t be signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers “at this time” sparked a report that Minnesota’s lack of current interest won’t impact Rodgers’s timetable. As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com on Wednesday, Rodgers remains “in no rush at all.”

And while he might not be in any rush to sign a contract, he has paid a visit to Pittsburgh. Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rodgers is currently at the Steelers’ facility.

Dulac calls the development “an indication that a deal could be forthcoming.” Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that “no deal at this time is close.”

Regardless of what happens, this is the first official free-agent visit of Rodgers’s entire career. At this point, who knows what happens next?

Minnesota’s reported lack of interest was promptly clarified to explain that plans could change later in the offseason. And, initially, Rodgers seemed to be content to wait for the Vikings to conclude that Rodgers will be a better option for 2025 than J.J. McCarthy.

Now, Rodgers is at least doing some due diligence. The next step remains to be seen.