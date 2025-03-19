 Skip navigation
Vikings’ decision hasn’t altered the Aaron Rodgers timeline

  
The Vikings, in a coordinated effort to get the word out, have made it clear that they’re not pursuing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Minnesota’s exit from the conversation reportedly will do nothing to change Rodgers’s timeline.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, an unnamed source “monitoring Rodgers’ potential decision” for the coming season said Rodgers “is in no rush at all.”

That’s his prerogative, but the silence becomes exhausting. Usually, it’s his habit of saying too much that turns people off. This time around, the fact that he’s saying nothing is creating the consternation.

At some point, the teams linked to Rodgers need to decide whether to keep waiting or to move on. The Giants have brought in three veterans for visits recently: Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston. The Steelers haven’t been linked to anyone other than Rodgers.

Pittsburgh’s bird in the hand might be Mason Rudolph. They could sign another veteran later, or they can draft someone.

Rodgers could still end up retiring. Or he could wait to see whether a starter on a short-list Super Bowl contender gets injured.

Regardless, this is not the usual situation. And Rodgers, as we’ve learned, is not the usual quarterback. Indeed, when it comes to Rodgers, it’s the unusual that has become the usual.