Michael Penix: I always came back stronger from knee injuries

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix’s history of knee injuries has led to some questions about his long-term future, but Penix has found a way to make a positive out of his past experiences.

Penix tore his left ACL in November after tearing the same ligament in his right knee twice during his time in college. Penix said this week that going through previous recoveries has left him confident that he’ll be back on top of his game once he’s back on the field this year.

“It’s something I’ve done before,” Penix said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve always came back stronger. I’ve always came back better. So, I don’t think anything less will happen. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I’m getting better each and every day. I’m just taking the rehab one day at a time.”

Penix said he’s aiming to be ready to play in Week 1, although it remains to be seen if his rehab will progress fast enough to make that a reality. How the Falcons will set up the rest of their quarterback room to guard against the possibility that Penix needs more time is something they’ll begin to work out once they have a new General Manager in place.