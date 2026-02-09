Patriots punt for seventh time as offense can’t get going in Super Bowl LX

The Patriots might break the Super Bowl record for punts.

With 7:34 remaining in the third quarter, the Patriots have now punted seven times in Super Bowl LX. The Super Bowl record for punts was 11, set by the Giants against the stellar 2000 Ravens’ defense.

This Seahawks defense might not be quite up there with those Ravens, but it’s putting up a dominant performance in this Super Bowl. The Patriots can’t do anything; their only possession that didn’t end with a punt was a kneeldown before halftime.

On the latest possession, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel probably should have gone for it on fourth-and-1. The Patriots are desperate to move the ball, and they can’t keep giving the ball back to Seattle.