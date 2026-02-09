 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots punt for seventh time as offense can’t get going in Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 8, 2026 09:01 PM

The Patriots might break the Super Bowl record for punts.

With 7:34 remaining in the third quarter, the Patriots have now punted seven times in Super Bowl LX. The Super Bowl record for punts was 11, set by the Giants against the stellar 2000 Ravens’ defense.

This Seahawks defense might not be quite up there with those Ravens, but it’s putting up a dominant performance in this Super Bowl. The Patriots can’t do anything; their only possession that didn’t end with a punt was a kneeldown before halftime.

On the latest possession, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel probably should have gone for it on fourth-and-1. The Patriots are desperate to move the ball, and they can’t keep giving the ball back to Seattle.