GettyImages-2168261298.jpg
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260216.jpg
Could Schwartz still join Raiders' staff?
GettyImages-2261669738.jpg
Incentives 'misaligned' when it comes to tanking

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Chris Jones wants Tyreek Hill back with the Chiefs

  
Published February 16, 2026 10:19 PM

Receiver Tyreek Hill is a free agent for the first time in his career. A former Kansas City teammate wants him to come home.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones tweeted his plea to Hill on Monday night, telling Tyreek, basically, “It’s time.”

Before Hill suffered a serious knee injury in September 2025, widespread speculation connected the Chiefs to a potential in-season trade for Hill.

With offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs, there’s a turn-back-the-clock vibe in Kansas City. A reunion with Hill could be the best way to make that happen.

Will he be the same guy he was when he last played for the Chiefs in 2021? No. But he’d be as good if not better than the other available options.

Hill will likely have options. The question becomes whether he wants a fresh start elsewhere or a second chance to do what he once did for the Chiefs, as they try to reestablish themselves following a very disappointing 2025 season.