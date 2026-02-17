Chris Jones wants Tyreek Hill back with the Chiefs

Receiver Tyreek Hill is a free agent for the first time in his career. A former Kansas City teammate wants him to come home.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones tweeted his plea to Hill on Monday night, telling Tyreek, basically, “It’s time.”

Before Hill suffered a serious knee injury in September 2025, widespread speculation connected the Chiefs to a potential in-season trade for Hill.

With offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs, there’s a turn-back-the-clock vibe in Kansas City. A reunion with Hill could be the best way to make that happen.

Will he be the same guy he was when he last played for the Chiefs in 2021? No. But he’d be as good if not better than the other available options.

Hill will likely have options. The question becomes whether he wants a fresh start elsewhere or a second chance to do what he once did for the Chiefs, as they try to reestablish themselves following a very disappointing 2025 season.