David DeCastro defends Ben Roethlisberger after Joey Porter Sr.'s comments

During Super Bowl week, former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr. had some pointed comments about former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Said Porter, among other things, regarding Roethlisberger: “He’s not a good teammate. Won a Super Bowl with him, but the person? He’s just not a good teammate. He knows that. Anybody in the Steeler building knows that. But we protected him because I’ve only won one Super Bowl, and that was my quarterback. So do I love my quarterback? Yeah. But is he a good person? No.”

Another former Steelers player chimed in on Monday. Former Steelers guard David DeCastro, appearing on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, painted a different picture.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” DeCastro said. “I guess, you know, negativity seems to sell these days. But, you know, I loved playing with Ben — for Ben, protecting him. You know, it was a big task. I just loved his energy. I mean, Ben’s the ultimate competitor, no matter what it is. Whether it’s corn hole, darts, pool, shooting — playing horse, basketball.

“He’s the guy when you get in the huddle, he’s got the energy. He does the head tap before the games, the pregame thing, go around tap everyone’s head. . . . You miss getting those juices flowing and, you know, having a guy like that. That’s what you need as a quarterback. That energy, that will, that want to win. It was contagious, and I took a lot of pride in protecting a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Porter wasn’t the first former Steeler to criticize Roethlisberger. But DeCastro’s remarks show the feeling isn’t unanimous.

Whether more former Steelers add their voices to the conversation remains to be seen. And with Roethlisberger eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027, his reputation as a teammate and a leader could become relevant, if it’s a close question regarding whether he gets in.