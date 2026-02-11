 Skip navigation
Joey Porter Sr.: Ben Roethlisberger is not a good teammate or good person

  
Published February 11, 2026 01:31 PM

Joey Porter Sr. and Ben Roethlisberger were teammates on the Steelers for three years, which included winning Super Bowl XL. But while Porter has fond memories of the Super Bowl, he doesn’t have fond memories of Roethlisberger.

Porter said on Cam Heyward’s podcast that Roethlisberger was a bad teammate, and he never wants to hear Roethlisberger talk about the Steelers because the Steelers don’t respect Roethlisberger.

“He should never grab a microphone and really talk Steeler business,” Porter said. “If we’re talking Steelers business, his ass is foul of all foul. The shit that he did is foul of all foul. He’s not a good teammate. Won a Super Bowl with him, but the person? He’s just not a good teammate. He knows that. Anybody in the Steeler building knows that. But we protected him because I’ve only won one Super Bowl, and that was my quarterback. So do I love my quarterback? Yeah. But is he a good person? No.”

As an example of how Roethlisberger’s teammates felt about him, Porter said that players had previously voted for team captains, but when Roethlisberger became the starting quarterback, he was named team captain without voting because the coaches knew Roethlisberger’s teammates wouldn’t vote for him.

“Because if he wasn’t a captain he’d probably throw a hissy fit,” Porter said. “Nobody’s going to vote for him for captain because he doesn’t have captain qualities.”

Heyward, who was a teammate of Roethlisberger’s for 11 years on the Steelers, did not indicate whether he agreed with Porter, but he didn’t express any disagreement while Porter used Heyward’s podcast as a platform to bash Roethlisberger.