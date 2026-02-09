Kenneth Walker sets up another Jason Myers FG to give Seattle 12-0 lead

Kenneth Walker was the betting favorite for the MVP award at halftime. He has strengthened his case to open the second half.

The Patriots went three-and-out to open the third quarter, and the Seahawks took over at their own 9 after Rashid Shaheed’s fair catch.

After a 2-yard Walker run, Sam Darnold hit Shaheed for 16 yards. The Seahawks quarterback then scrambled for 11 with a nifty move to pick up the first down.

Two plays later, Walker had another big play. He took a short Darnold pass and ran for 20 yards, breaking a couple of tackles. That set up the Seahawks on the New England 23.

They got only 1 yard close before settling for another field goal.

Jason Myers kicked a 41-yarder to give the Seahawks a 12-0 lead with 9:12 remaining in the third quarter. Myers kicked field goals of 33, 39 and 41 yards in the first half.

Walker has 17 carries for 100 yards and two catches for 26 yards.

Darnold is 12-of-27 for 140 yards.

The Seahawks have outgained the Patriots 252 to 58.