 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenneth Walker sets up another Jason Myers FG to give Seattle 12-0 lead

  
Published February 8, 2026 08:56 PM

Kenneth Walker was the betting favorite for the MVP award at halftime. He has strengthened his case to open the second half.

The Patriots went three-and-out to open the third quarter, and the Seahawks took over at their own 9 after Rashid Shaheed’s fair catch.

After a 2-yard Walker run, Sam Darnold hit Shaheed for 16 yards. The Seahawks quarterback then scrambled for 11 with a nifty move to pick up the first down.

Two plays later, Walker had another big play. He took a short Darnold pass and ran for 20 yards, breaking a couple of tackles. That set up the Seahawks on the New England 23.

They got only 1 yard close before settling for another field goal.

Jason Myers kicked a 41-yarder to give the Seahawks a 12-0 lead with 9:12 remaining in the third quarter. Myers kicked field goals of 33, 39 and 41 yards in the first half.

Walker has 17 carries for 100 yards and two catches for 26 yards.

Darnold is 12-of-27 for 140 yards.

The Seahawks have outgained the Patriots 252 to 58.