Morgan Moses expresses confidence in Will Campbell: “He’s the guy”

Super Bowl LX was a rough outing for Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who was clearly struggling with the Seahawks’ pass rush throughout the eventual 29-13 loss.

While Campbell did not talk to the media after the game, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com noted the young offensive lineman declined to make a comment in the locker room with tears in his eyes, clearly affected by the loss.

Campbell did receive a pep talk from his teammate, veteran right tackle Morgan Moses, who effectively told the young lineman to keep his head up.

“I told him I’ve never seen a rookie come in and play the way he played at left tackle,” Moses said, via Daniels. “The sky’s the limit for him, man. He has the opportunity to look back and rest a little bit and get himself back into working out and digest everything that’s happened.

“But for a rookie to go out there and play left tackle all the way to the Super Bowl and do an amazing job and still have room to grow, he’s the guy.”

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Campbell — the No. 4 overall pick of the 2025 draft — allowed a career-high 14 pressures against the Seahawks. That’s the most pressures allowed in a postseason game by one offensive lineman since 2018.

But Campbell arguably was not as healthy as he had been earlier in the year, having suffered an MCL injury in Week 12. He returned in Week 17 before playing in the postseason.

Either way, Campbell’s future should still be bright as an anchor for New England’s offensive line despite a rough outing on Sunday.