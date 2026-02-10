Raiders name Klint Kubiak the team’s new head coach

Hell yeah he’s going.

The Raiders have named Klint Kubiak head coach of the franchise, less than 24 hours after his former employer won Super Bowl LX.

Kubiak, 38, is the oldest son of former Texans and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak. The elder Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 as coach of the Broncos.

On the field after the 29-13 win over the Patriots, Kubiak made it clear that he’d be taking the job. Which means he’d been offered the job at some point before the game. Which also means the Raiders had run afoul of the tampering policy by doing more than simply interviewing Kubiak.

It’s unlikely the league will do anything about it, unless the Seahawks file a complaint. Given that they won the Super Bowl and fully expected Kubiak to go, it’s unlikely they’ll make an issue out of it.

The league could, if it wanted. But the tampering policy is enforced sporadically and unpredictably. Look for this to become just another example of a team disregarded the terms of the tampering policy, without consequence.

It’s a far from ideal way to do business, but that’s how NFL business is usually done.