Former Chargers safety Nasir Adderley says he will end his retirement, return to NFL

Three years ago, Chargers safety Nasir Adderley made the surprising decision to retire at the age of 25. Now he says he wants back in the NFL.

Adderley wrote on social media that he would like to play again and is ready to return this offseason.

“It’s now been three years since I left the NFL, and I am extremely happy with my development,” Adderley wrote. “Health, family, and entrepreneurship were my top priorities, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish. The freedom to manage my own schedule was very important to me, but what I didn’t realize was how much I’d miss having football in my life. The competition, the brotherhood, and just being involved in the game that means so much to me and my family. Therefore, I am officially announcing my intention to return to the NFL.”

The 28-year-old Adderley was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2019 and had just finished his rookie contract when he announced his retirement. He is now a free agent and can sign with any team. Adderley was a starter for the Chargers, and a cornerback with the talent to start in the NFL will undoubtedly receive plenty of interest, even if he hasn’t played in three years.