David Njoku bids Cleveland farewell as he heads toward free agency

Browns tight end David Njoku is headed toward free agency, and he confirmed Monday that he will not return to Cleveland.

“Cleveland, first off, I love you,” Njoku wrote on Instagram. “These nine years have been a beautiful journey. I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to the Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole Browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with, I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The City of Cleveland will forever be home.”

Njoku’s contract voids on March 12, and the Browns will be charged a dead cap hit of $24 million for 2026 unless they use one of their two post-June 1 cuts to split the cap over the next two years.

The Browns used the 29th overall pick on Njoku in 2017, and he leaves ranking second in team history among tight ends with 384 receptions and 34 touchdowns. Only Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome has more.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr., though, emerged as the team’s top tight end in 2025 with 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

Njoku has missed 11 games with injuries the past two seasons.