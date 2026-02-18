Ravens OC Declan Doyle: OTAs are voluntary, but necessary to build winning teams

Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle would like to see all of the team’s veteran players on hand for the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program this year.

Doyle is installing a new offense and he was asked about that participation during a press conference on Wednesday.

“We would expect [players] to be here and, certainly, it is voluntary,” Doyle said, via the team’s website. “But, if you want to say that you’re going to win a championship, you want to say that you have championship standards, and those are your goals and your expectations — certainly that’s going to take work, that’s going to take collaboration, and that’s going to take the beginning of building the relationship with their coaches [and] other players starting off this next regime on the right foot.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been a frequent part of that voluntary work in past seasons and Doyle’s comments will ensure that his approach to this offseason’s program will remain a focal point in Baltimore.