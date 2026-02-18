 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens OC Declan Doyle: OTAs are voluntary, but necessary to build winning teams

  
Published February 18, 2026 04:38 PM

Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle would like to see all of the team’s veteran players on hand for the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program this year.

Doyle is installing a new offense and he was asked about that participation during a press conference on Wednesday.

“We would expect [players] to be here and, certainly, it is voluntary,” Doyle said, via the team’s website. “But, if you want to say that you’re going to win a championship, you want to say that you have championship standards, and those are your goals and your expectations — certainly that’s going to take work, that’s going to take collaboration, and that’s going to take the beginning of building the relationship with their coaches [and] other players starting off this next regime on the right foot.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been a frequent part of that voluntary work in past seasons and Doyle’s comments will ensure that his approach to this offseason’s program will remain a focal point in Baltimore.