Brian Daboll: Cam Ward can do a lot of things, “big factor” in taking Titans OC job

Brian Daboll worked with the second quarterback drafted in 2025 before being fired as the Giants’ head coach and he’ll get a chance to work with the first one in his new job.

Daboll was hired as the Titans’ offensive coordinator after they tabbed Robert Saleh as their new head coach and the former MetLife Stadium denizens will be coaching a team that has 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward running the offense. Ward’s rookie season was upset when head coach Brian Callahan was fired, but he found his footing in the final weeks of the season and turned in his most consistent run of success to close out the year.

At a Wednesday press conference in Nashville, Daboll said Ward’s presence was a “big factor” in his decision to accept the Titans’ offer.

“He’s a young, athletic quarterback who has accuracy,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “He can make plays on the move, and do a great job when if the play doesn’t look great, all of a sudden it looks great because of his ability. He’s smart, and I look forward to working with him, and building this thing together, along with the other pieces we have in play, and the pieces we’ll go get. . . . I think [Cam] can do a lot of things, but he’s going to have to put the work in, which I know he will. And, we’ll do stuff that he’s comfortable with.”

Daboll got some head coaching interviews during last month’s searches and pushing Ward to a higher level in 2026 would be a good selling point if he wants to move back into a top job in the near future.