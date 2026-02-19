Former Broncos GM Neal Dahlen dies at 85

Former Broncos general manager Neal Dahlen has died, the team announced. He was 85.

Dahlen has seven Super Bowl rings, which is tied with Tom Brady for the second-most in history behind only Bill Belichick. He held the record alone for the most Super Bowl titles for an individual until Belichick and the Patriots won Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Dahlen worked for the 49ers from 1979-96, winning five Super Bowls. He served as the Broncos’ director of player personnel during their first two Super Bowl titles.

He was with the Broncos from 1996-2003, holding the General Manager title from 1999-2001, and he finished his career as the Broncos’ director of football administration.

His teams were 7-0 in Super Bowls.

“I attribute my good fortune to three key elements: Joe Montana, Steve Young and John Elway,” Dahlen told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times in 2018.

Dahlen, a California native, was a collegiate quarterback and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from San Jose State.