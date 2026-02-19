Ronald Curry reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver

The Broncos are hiring Ronald Curry as their wide receivers coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Curry was the quarterbacks coach for the Bills the past two years.

He worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans before that, spending six years with the Broncos’ head coach there. Curry was in New Orleans two additional years.

Curry was an offensive assistant (2016-17), the wide receivers coach (2018-20), the quarterbacks coach (2021) and the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator (2022-23).

Curry, 46, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the 49ers from 2014-15.