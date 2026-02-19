 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ronald Curry reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver

  
Published February 18, 2026 10:18 PM

The Broncos are hiring Ronald Curry as their wide receivers coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Curry was the quarterbacks coach for the Bills the past two years.

He worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans before that, spending six years with the Broncos’ head coach there. Curry was in New Orleans two additional years.

Curry was an offensive assistant (2016-17), the wide receivers coach (2018-20), the quarterbacks coach (2021) and the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator (2022-23).

Curry, 46, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the 49ers from 2014-15.