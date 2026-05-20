NCAA moves toward adding a flag football championship

As the NFL tries to expand flag football’s international footprint, the domestic reach is growing, too.

On Tuesday, the NCAA’s Committee on Access, Opportunity, and Impact voted to recommend that a National Collegiate Flag Football Championship be added for Division I, II, and III. Flag football could become a championship sport by 2028.

The following quote can be attributed to Scott Hallenbeck, CEO and Executive Director of USA Football. USA Football is the National Governing Body of American Football in the United States and will select, train and lead Team USA Football when flag football makes its debut in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles:

“This is great news for flag football,” USA Football CEO and executive director Scott Hallenbeck said. “Growing the game is central to our mission, and the potential for college programs to play at a championship level does exactly that. It also strengthens the talent pipeline as we prepare for the Olympics in 2028.”

The recommendation required at least 40 schools to sponsor it at a varsity level and meet the sport’s minimum competition and participant requirements.

Given that it’s a fairly inexpensive sport to stage, with limited equipment and a smaller field than tackle football requires, most schools should embrace it as both a men’s and women’s sport.