Michael Penix: I’m running my own race, can’t look into another lane

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix isn’t a full participant in the team’s OTA practices this week, but his recovery from a torn ACL has gone well enough for him to take part in 7-on-7 work at this point in the offseason.

Penix said on Tuesday that he “feels like himself” on the field and that his goal has “always been” to be ready for the team’s season opener in September. Once Penix is cleared for full football activities, Penix will have to beat out Tua Tagovailoa to start against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

That competition has miles to go and Penix said his focus will be on his road rather than on anything Tagovailoa is doing.

“I’m running my own race,” Penix said, via the team’s website. “I can’t look into another lane. But at the same time, we are working together. That’s what its all about. Working together and working with each other to finish the race.”

It will be hard to get a clear read on where things stand in the Falcons’ competition until Penix is back to full speed and the decision will be the first major one that Kevin Stefanski makes as the head coach in Atlanta.