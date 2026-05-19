Kevin Stefanski: It’s our job to be intentional about QB competition

The Falcons moved into the OTA phase of their offseason workouts this week and that allows them to start doing 11-on-11 work during practice sessions.

Such work will be a significant part of their quarterback decision heading into the fall, but Michael Penix is not quite ready for that step yet. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Tuesday press conference that Penix remains limited to individual and 7-on-7 work as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Stefanski also looked ahead to how the competition with Tua Tagovailoa will unfold once Penix is ready to do everything on the practice field.

“Very intentionally,” Stefanski said. “I think it’s our job — I think [offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees does an outstanding job of making sure that we’re intentional about how we want this to operate. One guy will be up first one period and then switch with the next period and rotate every single day and really almost every drill because the truth is we’re trying to get the best version of all of our players, so we want to mix and match guys in different spots.”

It’s unclear if Penix will move up to full team drills when the Falcons will have their mandatory minicamp next month. If he doesn’t, training camp will be the time when the bulk of the head-to-head competition takes place in Atlanta.