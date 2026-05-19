 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

May 19, 2026 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving an Offensive Player of the Year trophy with multiple typos, including the award reading "Defensive Player of the Year."

Related Videos

FernandoMendozaSimms5-18clip.jpg
06:58
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cousins and Mendoza
nbc_csu_tuatagovailoa_260518.jpg
05:35
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Tua Tagovailoa
nbc_csu_marcusmariota_260518.jpg
04:14
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Marcus Mariota
nbc_csu_jjmccarthy_260518.jpg
05:17
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: J.J. McCarthy
nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
08:12
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
04:27
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_internationalgames_260519.jpg
02:10
Owners to vote for more international games
nbc_pft_skatterbowl_260519.jpg
05:19
Skattebo says he’ll be ‘ready to go’ by Week 1
nbc_pft_harbaugh_260519.jpg
04:14
Harbaugh can get Giants believing in 2026
nbc_pft_steelersplayoffodds_260519.jpg
01:19
Will Steelers make the playoffs in 2026?
nbc_pft_sorsby_260519.jpg
15:12
Sorsby sues NCAA amid gambling probe
nbc_pft_michaelpittman_260519.jpg
06:23
Analyzing Rodgers’ tendency to call out teammates
nbc_pft_philliprivers_260519.jpg
03:42
Will Rivers make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_rodgersotas_260519.jpg
09:24
Rodgers participates in first day of Steelers OTAs
nbc_pft_rodgersteammates_260519.jpg
04:43
Can Rodgers improve interactions with teammates?
nbc_pft_lgblount_260519.jpg
06:02
Simms remembers playing with Blount on Titans
nbc_pft_probballtalk_260519.jpg
12:15
Florio: Wemby is the most exciting player since MJ
nbc_csu_stidham_260518.jpg
05:02
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jarrett Stidham
nbc_csu_watson_260518.jpg
04:32
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson
nbc_csu_beck_260518.jpg
05:40
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Carson Beck
nbc_csu_sanders_260518.jpg
06:48
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Shedeur Sanders
nbc_csu_mills_260518.jpg
04:41
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Davis Mills
nbc_csu_draftkings_260518.jpg
02:00
How many games will Steelers win in 2026?
nbc_csu_simpson_260518.jpg
03:44
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Ty Simpson
nbc_bte_afceast_260518.jpg
01:46
Bills will have tough time surpassing win total
nbc_pft_lawrence_260518.jpg
02:36
Lawrence did not cut hair in schedule release clip
nbc_pft_elichargersv2_260518.jpg
06:25
Eli reveals why he refused to play for Chargers
nbc_pft_deionmonken_260518.jpg
09:55
Deion wants to meet Monken to talk about Shedeur
nbc_pft_deiononshedeur_260518.jpg
07:41
Deion pushes back on criticisms of Shedeur
nbc_pft_shedeur_260518.jpg
05:09
Why Shedeur has become such a polarizing figure

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pelicanscoach_260519.jpg
04:23
Mosley brings developmental experience to Pelicans
nbc_nba_pistonsoffseason_260519.jpg
04:18
Pistons enter offseason with ‘obvious’ holes
45f65e5f-c045-4d6a-a38a-b5055c27f82d.jpg
02:57
Patrick: Wembanyama is the best player in the game
nbc_nba_postgame_castleintv_260518.jpg
02:24
Castle speaks on Spurs’ composure in 2OT win
nbc_nba_post_cavsknickspreview_260518.jpg
03:49
How will Knicks open ECFs after nine days of rest?
nbc_nba_sasokc_digitalhit_260518.jpg
02:32
Wemby continues to raise the bar for Spurs
nbc_nba_postgame_dylanharper_260518.jpg
06:15
Harper proving ‘I belong’ after Game 1 spot start
nbc_nba_postgame_wembyreacs_260518.jpg
02:24
Melo on Wemby: We’ve never seen this before
nbc_nba_postgame_wembyintv_260518.jpg
01:26
Wemby: Game 1 win over OKC took ‘sheer will power’
nbc_nba_wembycomp_260518.mp4__855207.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wemby puts on historic show in WCFs Game 1
nbc_nba_sasokc_260518.jpg
01:57
HLs: Spurs take epic double-OT win in Game 1
nbc_nba_carusocomp_260518.jpg
01:33
HLs: Caruso everywhere from deep, on defense
nbc_wnba_wshvdal_260518.jpg
02:01
HLs: Wings’ offense explodes against Mystics
nbc_wnba_ws_260518.jpg
05:03
Lynx’s Miles already is ‘separating herself’
digital_hit.jpg
01:54
Wings ‘set the tone’ during win vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_azziclubdub_260518.jpg
02:03
Fudd puts up best performance yet vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_arikeintv_260518.jpg
03:21
Ogunbowale: Fudd is ‘just getting comfortable’
paige_interview.jpg
53
Bueckers: Wings ‘held each other accountable’
paige.jpg
01:47
Bueckers takes a trip to a WNBA Mount Rushmore
nbc_nba_pregame_moseley_260518.jpg
57
Pelicans tap Mosley as team’s next head coach
silver_sga.jpg
01:42
SGA presented with 2025-26 NBA MVP trophy
nbc_nba_pregame_sasokcpreview_260518.jpg
05:58
OKC’s depth, Chet vs. Wemby lead WCFs storylines
nbc_nba_shaitiricointv_260518.jpg
03:09
SGA took his game to ‘higher level’ for second MVP
chet_mpx.jpg
05:02
OKC needs Holmgren to ‘step up offensively’ in WCF
nbc_nba_enjoy_twolves_260518.jpg
06:11
Can Wolves compete with Thunder, Spurs in 2026-27?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260518.jpg
03:18
Eyes on SGA, Wemby, Hartenstein in WCF Game 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_wcfpreview_260518.jpg
09:55
Top matchups to watch in Spurs-Thunder WCF
nbc_nba_enjoy_game7_260518.jpg
08:38
Mitchell, Mobley stepped up in Cavs’ Game 7 win
nbc_dls_aminspursokc_260518.jpg
08:31
Will SGA end Thunder’s season by making history?
nbc_nba_wcfsocialtease_260518.jpg
02:21
Spurs, Thunder meet for last stand in Wild West