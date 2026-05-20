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Rashee Rice had recent knee surgery, won’t be able to rehab while in jail

  
Published May 19, 2026 08:25 PM

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has landed in jail for 30 days after the revocation of his probation due to a positive THC test. The timing, as it relates to his job, is not good; he’ll miss the rest of the offseason program.

There’s another problem related to his incarceration. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rice underwent knee surgery last week. While behind bars, he’ll be unable to engage in rehab.

Per the report, Rice didn’t know he’d be sentenced for violating probation at the time he had the procedure.

The surgery removed loose debris that was causing inflammation in the knee Rice injured early in the 2024 season. He served a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season, after pleading guilty to charges arising from a March 2024 street-racing incident in Dallas.

It’s very common for probation orders to prohibit using marijuana and alcohol. Alcohol metabolizes quickly; the THC in marijuana can linger for up to 30 days.

Although Rice didn’t have time added to his 30-day sentence, his plea deal allowed him to serve time when he wanted. As it stands, he’ll have both his ability to prepare for a contract year and to properly recover from his knee surgery impacted by the unexpected stint in custody.