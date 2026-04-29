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Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC

  
Published April 28, 2026 10:42 PM

Lions receiver Jameson Williams played most of his college career before the NIL era began. He’s now looking to get compensated for the money the system prevented him from earning — and for the money the system earned from his skills and abilities.

Via the New York Post, Williams has sued the NCAA, the Big Ten, and the SEC for misappropriating his name, image, and likeness rights.

As framed in the civil complaint filed in Los Angeles County, California, on Monday, the alleged violations are ongoing.

“To date, Williams has received no fair compensation from Defendants for the full commercial value of his name, image, and likeness,” Williams contends in the lawsuit. "[Defendants] continuously financially benefit from Jameson Williams’ name, image and likeness rights, [while] also doing so without [providing] him with just compensation.”

Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft, seeks compensation for “the social media earnings that [he] would have received but for Defendants’ unlawful conduct,” along with a portion of “the game telecast group licensing revenue” the defendants earned during his playing career.

Williams also contends that, during his college career, “he was not able to sell his name, image, and likeness rights.”

To the extent that the antitrust laws opened the floodgates for players to get paid, those who were denied the ability to do so because of past antitrust violations have potential rights that can be pursued in court.