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Derrick Henry says all is well after practice collision

  
Published May 19, 2026 06:32 PM

Running back Derrick Henry down on the ground holding his knee is just about the last thing that the Ravens want to see at an OTA practice, but they got a glimpse of it on Tuesday.

Henry stayed down for a bit after banging knees with a teammate during drills. He eventually got up and got more work in 11-on-11 drills before giving himself a clean bill of health while speaking to reporters.

“I laid on the ground a little bit. The ground felt like a bed for a little while,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “And I saw you all looked hot and bored, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to give them something to tweet and write.’”

Henry’s on the money about the attention paid to star players going down in practice and the Ravens hope that eyeballs will be on Henry for more positive reasons the rest of the way.