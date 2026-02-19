Al Holcomb joins Raiders as senior defensive assistant

The Raiders have hired Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, a first-time coordinator who is 38, has never worked with Holcomb. But the fact that Holcomb is 55 and with coordinator experience gives Leonard somebody to lean on.

Holcomb was the Bills’ linebackers coach the past two seasons after one season as senior defensive assistant.

The Raiders have yet to announce a linebackers coach, but it does not appear Holcomb will serve as a position coach.

Holcomb began his NFL coaching career with the Giants in 2009, and spent four seasons there as a defensive quality control coach (2009-10) and a defensive assistant (2011-12). He was the linebackers coach with the Panthers from 2013-17 before going to the Cardinals as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Holcomb departed Arizona after one season and joined the Browns for one season as its linebackers coach and run game coordinator. He returned to Carolina for three seasons as defensive run game coordinator and then assistant head coach, defense in 2022 before the Panthers fired Matt Rhule, which led to Holcomb being named interim defensive coordinator.