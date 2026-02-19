Rashee Rice’s lawyer responds to lawsuit allegations

On Monday, a new lawsuit accused Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice of multiple incidents of domestic violence. The complaint came to light on Wednesday. His lawyer has issued a statement regarding the situation.

“On October 9th, 2025, well after the parties’ relationship had ended, Ms. Jones stated under penalty of perjury in a sworn Affidavit for Non-Prosecution that ‘Mr. Rice and I had a verbal argument, but he did not punch me,’” attorney Sean Lindsey said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. “We will allow the legal process to run its course and will have no further comment at this time.”

The statement raises several questions. What was the specific context of the creation of the affidavit? The reference to “non-prosecution” indicates that there had been some sort of potential criminal action against Rice that was resolved with Ms. Jones signing the affidavit.

How did the affidavit come to be? Who wrote it? Under what circumstances did Ms. Jones sign it? Was she represented by counsel at the time?

Also, the affidavit speaks to one specific incident: A verbal argument in which Rice did not punch her. It doesn’t seem to be a blanket statement as to any other potential incidents between them, including those contained in the lawsuit, which does not specifically accuse Rice of punching her.

Regardless, the lawsuit says what it says. It will be for Rice’s lawyers to try to use the affidavit to secure a dismissal of the complaint, or perhaps to instigate a perjury prosecution of Ms. Jones.

For now, it’s about P.R. But the quote from Lindsey hardly constitutes full exoneration of Rice for the conduct cited in the complaint.

Unfortunately, that’s the message the statement is attempting to send — aided by the decision to blast Lindsey’s statement without context or explanation on an 11-million follower Twitter firehose.