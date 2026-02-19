 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Rashee Rice’s lawyer responds to lawsuit allegations

  
Published February 18, 2026 11:49 PM

On Monday, a new lawsuit accused Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice of multiple incidents of domestic violence. The complaint came to light on Wednesday. His lawyer has issued a statement regarding the situation.

“On October 9th, 2025, well after the parties’ relationship had ended, Ms. Jones stated under penalty of perjury in a sworn Affidavit for Non-Prosecution that ‘Mr. Rice and I had a verbal argument, but he did not punch me,’” attorney Sean Lindsey said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. “We will allow the legal process to run its course and will have no further comment at this time.”

The statement raises several questions. What was the specific context of the creation of the affidavit? The reference to “non-prosecution” indicates that there had been some sort of potential criminal action against Rice that was resolved with Ms. Jones signing the affidavit.

How did the affidavit come to be? Who wrote it? Under what circumstances did Ms. Jones sign it? Was she represented by counsel at the time?

Also, the affidavit speaks to one specific incident: A verbal argument in which Rice did not punch her. It doesn’t seem to be a blanket statement as to any other potential incidents between them, including those contained in the lawsuit, which does not specifically accuse Rice of punching her.

Regardless, the lawsuit says what it says. It will be for Rice’s lawyers to try to use the affidavit to secure a dismissal of the complaint, or perhaps to instigate a perjury prosecution of Ms. Jones.

For now, it’s about P.R. But the quote from Lindsey hardly constitutes full exoneration of Rice for the conduct cited in the complaint.

Unfortunately, that’s the message the statement is attempting to send — aided by the decision to blast Lindsey’s statement without context or explanation on an 11-million follower Twitter firehose.