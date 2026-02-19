Seahawks promote Justin Outten to offensive run game coordinator

The Seahawks’ continued reshaping of their offensive coaching staff includes a promotion for a returning member of the group.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are promoting Justin Outten to run game coordinator. Outten was an assistant offensive line coach and run game specialist during their run to the Super Bowl LX title.

The Raiders wanted to speak to Outten about the same job on Klint Kubiak’s staff recently, but the Seahawks blocked the overture from their former offensive coordinator.

Outten spent two seasons with the Titans and a year as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator before joining Mike Macdonald’s staff in Seattle last year. He has also coached for the Packers and Falcons.