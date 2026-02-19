Bears promote Jeff King to assistant General Manager

The Bears have filled their vacancy at assistant General Manager with an internal promotion.

Chicago announced on Thursday that Jeff King has been elevated to the role.

King has been working his way up the Bears personnel department since joining the club as a scouting intern in 2015.

“We congratulate Jeff on his elevation within our football operations department,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement released by the team. “Jeff has earned this promotion through his commitment to our team and his excellence within our operation, as well as the positive impact that he has created throughout our organization. We look forward to Jeff’s continued leadership and contributions as we work toward building a sustained winner.”

King was a Panthers fifth-round pick in 2006 and played 108 games with 84 starts for Carolina and Arizona through the 2012 season. He caught 156 career passes for 1,323 yards with 12 touchdowns.

King spent the last two seasons as Chicago’s senior director of player personnel.

“I’m super lucky,” King said in a statement released by the team. “I’ve been here 12 years. That doesn’t happen. When I walked in here 12 years ago as an intern, I didn’t think it would go this far, but I’ve been very lucky and appreciative of this organization because it is special.

“I am honored to be able to continue representing the Chicago Bears organization, and I am thankful and appreciative to George H. McCaskey, the McCaskey family, Kevin Warren and Ryan Poles for their trust and belief in me. This is a special organization. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to grow and develop here, starting as an intern, and I look forward to continuing to help build our team as we work toward our collective pursuit of sustained excellence.”

King replaces Ian Cunningham, who departed the franchise to become Atlanta’s General Manager in January.