Kevin O’Connell, DeMeco Ryans join the NFL Competition Committee

The NFL has added two current head coaches to the league’s Competition Committee.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans are the new additions to the group. Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott is no longer on the 11-person committee.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also joined the group this year. Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and former Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier joined McDermott in leaving the group.

The committee, which is co-chaired by former Falcons CEO Rich McKay and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, reviews all competitive aspects of the game. That includes playing rules and they will meet before the Combine to begin determining any potential changes to present to league ownership for a vote at league meetings later in the offseason.

The other current members of the committee are Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, 49ers General Manager John Lynch, Giants co-owner John Mara, and Rams head coach Sean McVay.