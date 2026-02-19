 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders announce hiring of Rick Dennison as OL coach

  
Published February 19, 2026 02:00 PM

The Raiders have made it official with Rick Dennsion.

Las Vegas announced on Thursday that the club has hired Dennison to be its offensive line coach under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Dennison, 67, was Seattle’s run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor in 2025, winning Super Bowl LX along with Kubiak.

Dennison has a long history with the Kubiak family, having played with Gary Kubiak — Klint’s father — in Denver. Dennison also coached with the elder Kubiak with the Broncos, Ravens, Texans and Vikings and worked with Klint Kubiak in Denver, Minnesota, New Orleans and Seattle.

Dennison won Super Bowl 50 as the Broncos offensive coordinator in 2015 under Gary Kubiak.