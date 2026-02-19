Raiders announce hiring of Rick Dennison as OL coach

The Raiders have made it official with Rick Dennsion.

Las Vegas announced on Thursday that the club has hired Dennison to be its offensive line coach under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Dennison, 67, was Seattle’s run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor in 2025, winning Super Bowl LX along with Kubiak.

Dennison has a long history with the Kubiak family, having played with Gary Kubiak — Klint’s father — in Denver. Dennison also coached with the elder Kubiak with the Broncos, Ravens, Texans and Vikings and worked with Klint Kubiak in Denver, Minnesota, New Orleans and Seattle.

Dennison won Super Bowl 50 as the Broncos offensive coordinator in 2015 under Gary Kubiak.