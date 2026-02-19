Cardinals break ground on new training facility

The Cardinals officially broke ground on their new training facility and business offices.

“It is a multi-generational decision that we discerned,” owner Michael Bidwill said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I wanted to make sure it was player-first, performance-first, and we leveraged the Cardinals headquarters to have the most greater good for the state of Arizona and the city of Phoenix as possible.”

The Cardinals have called Tempe home since 1990 and were badly in need of an upgrade to their facilities, which currently sit on 14 acres. They will relocated to a 217-acre site in north Phoenix, which the Cardinals purchased at a state land auction for $136 million.

The new facility is scheduled to open in 2028.

The team’s football facilities and its business offices will sit on 30 acres, with the remaining acreage mixed-use, with housing and an entertainment district among the development over the next several years. Bidwill said the design will allow the whole area to be walkable, even in the heat of the summer.

The Cardinals will have three grass practice fields as well as a fieldhouse with a full-size turf field. A new expanded locker room will house the players.

“Everyone loves being in Arizona as a whole, and to have a state-of-the-art facility like this will only do great things for the community, but also for the players,” Cardinals safety Budda Baker said. “Investing into our futures is definitely exciting.”