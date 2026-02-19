 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys announce 2026 coaching staff

  
Published February 19, 2026 04:20 PM

With the Scouting Combine less than a week ago, the NFL’s hiring process is coming to a close.

The Cowboys announced the completion of their staff a day after introducing new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. While the Cowboys’ offensive staff remained mostly intact, Parker hired his own staff.

That created turnover on the defensive side.

Here are the newcomers to the team’s defensive staff:

  • Christian Parker - Defensive coordinator
  • Ryan Smith - Secondary coach
  • Derrick Ansley - Defensive pass game coordinator/DBs
  • Marcus Dixon - Defensive line coach
  • Demeitre Brim - Assistant defensive line coach
  • Chidera Uzo-Diribe - Outside linebackers coach
  • Scott Symons - Inside linebackers coach
  • Robert Muschamp - Assistant secondary coach

In addition, assistant linebackers coach J.J. Clark will return for a second season with the Cowboys.

The only changes to the offensive staff were the additions of Kyle Fuller as assistant offensive line coach/quality control coach and Stephen Bravo-Brown as assistant wide receivers coach.