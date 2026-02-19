Cowboys announce 2026 coaching staff

With the Scouting Combine less than a week ago, the NFL’s hiring process is coming to a close.

The Cowboys announced the completion of their staff a day after introducing new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. While the Cowboys’ offensive staff remained mostly intact, Parker hired his own staff.

That created turnover on the defensive side.

Here are the newcomers to the team’s defensive staff:

Christian Parker - Defensive coordinator

Ryan Smith - Secondary coach

Derrick Ansley - Defensive pass game coordinator/DBs

Marcus Dixon - Defensive line coach

Demeitre Brim - Assistant defensive line coach

Chidera Uzo-Diribe - Outside linebackers coach

Scott Symons - Inside linebackers coach

Robert Muschamp - Assistant secondary coach

In addition, assistant linebackers coach J.J. Clark will return for a second season with the Cowboys.

The only changes to the offensive staff were the additions of Kyle Fuller as assistant offensive line coach/quality control coach and Stephen Bravo-Brown as assistant wide receivers coach.