Cowboys announce 2026 coaching staff

With the Scouting Combine less than a week ago, the NFL’s hiring process is coming to a close.
The Cowboys announced the completion of their staff a day after introducing new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. While the Cowboys’ offensive staff remained mostly intact, Parker hired his own staff.
That created turnover on the defensive side.
Here are the newcomers to the team’s defensive staff:
- Christian Parker - Defensive coordinator
- Ryan Smith - Secondary coach
- Derrick Ansley - Defensive pass game coordinator/DBs
- Marcus Dixon - Defensive line coach
- Demeitre Brim - Assistant defensive line coach
- Chidera Uzo-Diribe - Outside linebackers coach
- Scott Symons - Inside linebackers coach
- Robert Muschamp - Assistant secondary coach
In addition, assistant linebackers coach J.J. Clark will return for a second season with the Cowboys.
The only changes to the offensive staff were the additions of Kyle Fuller as assistant offensive line coach/quality control coach and Stephen Bravo-Brown as assistant wide receivers coach.