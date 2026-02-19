Rashid Shaheed: I want to run it back with the Seahawks

The Seahawks’ push to a Super Bowl title was helped by a midseason trade that brought wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to Seattle from New Orleans.

Shaheed returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns while picking up 15 catches for 188 yards and seven carries for 64 yards while the Seahawks went 8-1 with him in the lineup in the regular season. He then opened the team’s playoff win over the 49ers with a kickoff return for a touchdown and had a key 51-yard catch early in the next round’s win over the Rams.

During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Shaheed said he’s interested in signing a new deal with the team that would extend his run in Seattle.

“Absolutely, absolutely, yeah,” Shaheed said. “Conversations are definitely going to be heating up towards March. But you know, I would love to come back. I loved my experience here, I’m loving the Pacific Northwest, and obviously the organization is second to none. I kind of want to run it back. We just won the Super Bowl, so, you know, why not?”

Running back Kenneth Walker and three cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen — are among the other notable Seahawks free agents, which means the team has to pivot quickly from winning the title to trying to keep key pieces of the team together for another run in 2026.