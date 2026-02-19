Merch leak prompts rumors of Titans rebrand

As the Tennessee Titans move toward opening a new stadium, they could end up with another new look.

Fanatics recently posted an image of a plush football with what appears to be a possible new Titans logo. The folks at the TicTacTitans Twitter page preserved it before it was deleted.

The revised logo goes with a more basic “T”, no flames, and a lighter blue.

The Titans had no comment on the situation to the Tennesseean.

Previously known as the Oilers, both before and after the move from Houston, the franchise changed its name to the Titans in 1999.

They’ve undergone various tweaks to their uniform and helmet. Currently, the base helmet is dark blue.

The Titans are due to open a new stadium in 2027.