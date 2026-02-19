 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lane Johnson says he will play in 2026

  
Published February 19, 2026 11:19 AM

Lane Johnson plans to be back at right tackle for the Eagles in 2026.

Johnson told Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he has made up his mind about returning for a 14th NFL season. Johnson thought about retiring after an injury-shortened 2025 season.

Johnson posted a picture of himself running onto the field in an Eagles uniform a short time after McLane shared their conversation.

A Lisfranc injury kept Johnson from playing in the final seven games of the regular season and the Eagles’ playoff loss to the 49ers. The injury led to Johnson failing to make first- or second-team All-Pro for the first time since the 2020 season.

Johnson’s return will give the Eagles some valuable consistency heading into their first season with a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion. They’ll also be replacing longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland — Chris Kuper will now be in that role — and there’s been talk that left guard Landon Dickerson is also contemplating retirement, but there’s been no official word on Dickerson’s plans at this point.