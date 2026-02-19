Lane Johnson says he will play in 2026

Lane Johnson plans to be back at right tackle for the Eagles in 2026.

Johnson told Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he has made up his mind about returning for a 14th NFL season. Johnson thought about retiring after an injury-shortened 2025 season.

Johnson posted a picture of himself running onto the field in an Eagles uniform a short time after McLane shared their conversation.

A Lisfranc injury kept Johnson from playing in the final seven games of the regular season and the Eagles’ playoff loss to the 49ers. The injury led to Johnson failing to make first- or second-team All-Pro for the first time since the 2020 season.

Johnson’s return will give the Eagles some valuable consistency heading into their first season with a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion. They’ll also be replacing longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland — Chris Kuper will now be in that role — and there’s been talk that left guard Landon Dickerson is also contemplating retirement, but there’s been no official word on Dickerson’s plans at this point.