Reports: Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson both could retire this offseason

The Eagles could lose two starting offensive linemen to retirement this offseason.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson both could retire, according to reports.

Longtime Eagles reporter Jeff McLane said on his Uncovering the Birds podcast that his guess is that Johnson ultimately will play one more season, but that retiring at the age of 35 is definitely on the table. The departure of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland could hasten Johnson’s decision to hang up his cleats.

“In terms of Lane and his future, here’s what I can say: He’s definitely not sure if he’s coming back or not, is the impression I get. You would think maybe this would make it a little less likely,” McLane said. “When you’re looking at retirement, it’s, ‘Can my body do it again? Do I want to do it again? Lane has a very high standard for himself.”

Even more surprisingly, the 27-year-old Dickerson is also mulling retirement.

“Landon Dickerson may be even more of a question mark,” McLane said.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that he has heard some of the same things McLane has heard.

The Eagles’ stellar offensive line has been a major part of their recent success, but that offensive line could have a massive overhaul coming this offseason.