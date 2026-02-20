 Skip navigation
Bills sign offensive lineman Alec Anderson to one-year, $3 million deal

  
Published February 20, 2026 03:44 PM

Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson will stay in Buffalo in 2026.

Anderson signed a one-year, $3 million contract with $1.8 million guaranteed, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2022, Anderson has played his entire career in Buffalo, spending two years on the practice squad before making the active roster for the last two seasons. Anderson would have become a restricted free agent, but now the Bills have locked him up.

A versatile lineman who can play center, guard or tackle, Anderson has played every game for the last two years, with six starts. He’ll have a chance to compete for a starting job in 2026.