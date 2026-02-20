Cardinals announce Mike LaFleur’s first coaching staff

The Cardinals previously introduced the coordinators on Mike LaFleur’s staff, announcing the hires of special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the return of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

On Friday, the Cardinals announced the rest of the staff, which includes 10 holdovers from the previous season. Besides Rallis, others who are staying are offensive line coach Justin Frye and Cristian Garcia, who is moving from linebackers to safeties.

The strength and conditioning staff is still being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

Staff announced Friday:

OFFENSE

Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Pass Game Specialist: Connor Senger*

Quarterbacks: Matt Schaub

Running backs: Matt Merritt

Wide receivers: Tony Sorrentino

Offensive line: Justin Frye*

Assistant offensive line: Chris Cook*

Tight ends: Jake Moreland

Quality Control: Brett Ekkens

DEFENSE

Coordinator: Nick Rallis*

Defensive line: Pete Kwiatkowski

Assistant defensive line: Alec Osborne*

Inside linebackers: Rod Wilson

Outside linebackers: Matt Feeney*

Cornerbacks: Zac Etheridge

Defensive backs: Cristian Garcia*

Quality Control: Brent Jackson

SPECIAL TEAMS/SUPPORT

Coordinator: Michael Ghobrial

Assistant special teams: Sam Sewell*

Director, Football Strategy: Kenny Bell*

Assistant to head coach: Jay Razzano*

* - returning from 2025 staff