Cardinals announce Mike LaFleur’s first coaching staff
The Cardinals previously introduced the coordinators on Mike LaFleur’s staff, announcing the hires of special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the return of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
On Friday, the Cardinals announced the rest of the staff, which includes 10 holdovers from the previous season. Besides Rallis, others who are staying are offensive line coach Justin Frye and Cristian Garcia, who is moving from linebackers to safeties.
The strength and conditioning staff is still being finalized and will be announced at a later date.
Staff announced Friday:
OFFENSE
Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett
Pass Game Specialist: Connor Senger*
Quarterbacks: Matt Schaub
Running backs: Matt Merritt
Wide receivers: Tony Sorrentino
Offensive line: Justin Frye*
Assistant offensive line: Chris Cook*
Tight ends: Jake Moreland
Quality Control: Brett Ekkens
DEFENSE
Coordinator: Nick Rallis*
Defensive line: Pete Kwiatkowski
Assistant defensive line: Alec Osborne*
Inside linebackers: Rod Wilson
Outside linebackers: Matt Feeney*
Cornerbacks: Zac Etheridge
Defensive backs: Cristian Garcia*
Quality Control: Brent Jackson
SPECIAL TEAMS/SUPPORT
Coordinator: Michael Ghobrial
Assistant special teams: Sam Sewell*
Director, Football Strategy: Kenny Bell*
Assistant to head coach: Jay Razzano*
* - returning from 2025 staff