The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce 1587 Prime restaurant draws a copyright lawsuit

The restaurant started by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce is getting some free publicity, via an apparent effort by a largely unknown sneaker company to generate some free publicity.

Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, 1587 Sneakers has sued Mahomes, Kelces, and their business partners over the 1587 Prime steakhouse in Kansas City.

The lawsuit contends that 1587 Sneakers brand began selling shoes in April 13, 2023, before 1587 Prime opened. However, 1587 Sneakers didn’t apply for the “1587" trademark until October 2025. 1587 Prime filed a trademark application in December 2023.

The companies have pursued trademark protections in different categories. 1587 Prime focuses on bars and restaurants, while 1587 Sneakers seeks a trademark in the clothing realm.

Complicating the situation is the fact that 1587 Prime also sells clothing. Also, 1587 Sneakers contends the customers have contacted the company under the misimpression that it’s affiliated with 1587 Prime.

Maybe we’re just missing something, but doesn’t that help 1587 Sneakers?

Then again, the lawsuit helps it, too. Because people who had never heard of 1587 Sneakers (like me) are now aware of it.