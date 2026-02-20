Cowboys cut LB Logan Wilson

The Cowboys waived linebacker Logan Wilson on Friday, the team announced.

The move will save the team $6.5 million against the salary cap.

The Cowboys traded with the Bengals for Wilson at the trade deadline, giving up a seventh-round pick.

Wilson played 224 snaps in seven games, one of those a start, and totaled 24 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defensed. He had no snaps in the Week 16 game against the Commanders.

The Bengals benched Wilson for rookie Barrett Carrett, prompting the veteran to ask for a trade. In eight games with Cincinnati, Wilson had 46 tackles and four pass breakups.

The Bengals made Wilson a third-round pick in 2020, and he started 65 of 76 games he played for the team.