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Mike Macdonald on Zach Charbonnet being back for Week 1: “Everything’s possible”

  
Published June 10, 2026 06:10 PM

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs. He had surgery on February 20.

Coach Mike Macdonald is nevertheless not ruling him out for Week 1.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday if Charbonnet could be back for the start of the season, Macdonald said, “Everything’s possible, yeah.”

As to whether Charbonnet is ahead of schedule or simply on schedule, Macdonald sounded cautiously optimistic.

“If you’re going to guess what type of schedule Zach Charbonnet would be on, that’s the type of schedule he’s on,” Macdonald said. “Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself. Look forward to see where it ends up.”

With Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III gone via free agency to the Chiefs, having Charbonnet would be significant for the Seahawks. The other options at tailback currently include rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price and Emmanuel Wilson.