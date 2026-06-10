Tyler Loop: Nothing’s changed for me, I’m still confident in my abilities

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop had a chance to send his team to the playoffs in Week 18, but he missed a field goal at the final whistle in a 26-24 loss to the Steelers that set off an offseason of change in Baltimore that included the departure of head coach John Harbaugh.

Loop was more successful at the end of Wednesday’s minicamp practice when he hit a 40-yarder that caused new head coach Jesse Minter to call off post-practice meetings for the team’s players. While that made plenty of Ravens happy, there was a little less pressure than his miss against the Steelers but Loop said that his belief in his ability to make his next big kick hasn’t been shaken.

“I would say that the biggest thing I did was acknowledge and accept it,” Loop said, via the team’s website. “Moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy. I’d say the biggest part moving on was just letting the people that I care about, and that care about me, know that I’m good. Nothing’s changed for me. I still feel confident in my abilities.”

Loop was 30-of-34 on field goals after being drafted in the sixth round last year and the Ravens will be hoping any future misses come at less significant moments than his fourth one of the 2025 season.