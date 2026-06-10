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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Eagles release Za’Darius Smith from reserve/retired list

  
Published June 10, 2026 06:04 PM

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith abruptly retired from the Eagles last October, but he’s now free to play for any team if he wants to return to the NFL.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Wednesday shows that the Eagles have released Smith from the reserve/retired list. He will now become a free agent, although there’s no word on whether he plans to resume his career.

Smith announced his retirement after recording 1.5 sacks in his five games for Philadelphia.

Smith entered the league as a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Ravens. He spent four years with Baltimore, had 26 sacks in three seasons with Green Bay and also spent time with Minnesota, Cleveland and Detroit before joining the Eagles.