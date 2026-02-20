Chargers announce newcomers to Jim Harbaugh’s staff for 2026

The Chargers announced the new hires to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s 2026 coaching staff.

Butch Berry joins the team as offensive line coach, bringing more than 20 years of experience coaching the position. He held the same title with the Dolphins under current Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for the past three seasons.

Barry coached the offensive line for the Denver Broncos in 2022. He had previously worked as the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers in 2021 and as a senior analyst for the Packers in 2020. Barry spent the 2019 season as the offensive line coach at the University of Miami, joining the Hurricanes after a four-year tenure as the assistant offensive line coach for the Buccaneers (2015-18).

Julian Campenni enters the NFL coaching ranks with the Chargers as assistant defensive line coach. He spent the past two seasons at Rutgers University, coaching outside linebackers in 2025 and defensive ends in 2024.

Campenni also coached at Bowling Green (2019-23), working up from defensive line coach to add assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator responsibilities.

Rob Everett follows McDaniel from Miami to Los Angeles, taking a job as an offensive assistant. Everett previously worked as a senior offensive analyst at the University of Wisconsin (2023) and as an offensive analyst at the University of North Carolina (2022). He spent the spring of 2019 with the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express, coaching tight ends and as assistant to the defensive coordinator.

Adam Gase, a former head coach of the Dolphins (2016-18) and Jets (2019-20), returns to the NFL as passing game specialist for the Chargers. He brings 18 years of NFL experience, including a season as offensive coordinator for Chicago (2015) and two years as the offensive coordinator for Denver (2013-14).

Chandler Henley, who spent four seasons coaching under McDaniel in Miami, will coach the tight ends for the Chargers. With the Dolphins, Henley worked as assistant quarterbacks coach (2022-23), a senior offensive assistant (2024) and run game specialist (2025).

Henley was the assistant offensive line coach in Atlanta during the 2021 season, and he broke into the NFL as a quality control coach with the Titans in 2018.

Denzel Martin, a 10-year coaching veteran with the Steelers, will serve as the assistant outside linebackers coach in Los Angeles. He worked his way up the ranks in Pittsburgh from a scouting assistant (2016-17), defensive coaching assistant (2018-19), assistant outside linebackers coach (2020-22) to outside linebackers coach (2023-25).

Max McCaffrey will coach the running backs for the Chargers after spending the past three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Dolphins under McDaniel.

He is the eldest son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and is the brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, former University of Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey and Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

After coaching with Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary at Western Michigan in 2025, Sean Spence joins O’Leary’s staff as linebackers coach. O’Leary coached the past three seasons for the Broncos in Kalamazoo, Mich., working his way up from special teams analyst in 2023 to linebackers coach in 2024 before coaching the edge rushers in 2025.