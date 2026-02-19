Bears and Indiana governor say progress is being made on a new stadium

The Chicago Bears are continuing to make noises about moving to Indiana.

Indiana Senate Bill 27, which would provide for a state-owned stadium that the Bears would play in, has strong support from the governor and state legislature, and the Bears released a statement today saying it’s a big step in the direction of moving out of Illinois.

“The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date,” the Bears’ statement said. “We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana. We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun wrote on social media on Thursday morning that his state will continue to work on getting the Bears.

“Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears,” Braun wrote. “We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal. If approved, the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly. The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers. We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been less enthusiastic about using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears with a new stadium in Illinois.