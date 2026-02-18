 Skip navigation
New lawsuit makes domestic violence allegations against Rashee Rice

  
Published February 18, 2026 01:16 PM

Earlier this year, domestic violence allegations against Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice surfaced on Instagram. New allegations have emerged against Rice in a lawsuit that was initiated earlier this week.

Via James Newell of The Athletic, the civil complaint filed Monday in Dallas County District Court includes the following contentions: “Defendant Rashee Rice and Plaintiff Dacoda Jones lived together. Following an escalation in violent behavior, in December, 2023, Defendant Rashee Rice strangled Plaintiff Dacoda Joans [sic] at their shared home in Victory Park, Texas. Defendant Rashee Rice continued to repeatedly assaulted Dacoda Jones over the course of their relationship through July, 2025. Defendant Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects. Additionally, he has engaged in other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls, and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night. Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant.”

The league previously commenced a review based on the allegations from Instagram. The league undoubtedly will expand the investigation to include the claims made in the new lawsuit.

Rice served a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season, following a guilty plea to a March 2024 street-racing incident. His history could result in enhanced penalties, if the league finds he violated the Personal Conduct Policy again.

The situation also potentially impacts Rice’s probation resulting from the street-racing incident. The agreement was announced in July; if any potential abuse occurred after the five-year period of probation commenced, he could face an argument that he violated the terms of his probation.