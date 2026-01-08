 Skip navigation
Chiefs acknowledge domestic violence allegation against Rashee Rice

  
Published January 7, 2026 10:15 PM

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice could be facing more scrutiny from the NFL.

The Chiefs have issued a statement acknowledging a recent claim that Rice has committed domestic violence.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs said, via Colin Salao of FrontOfficeSports.com. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The allegations emerged Wednesday on Instagram.

Presumably, the league will investigate. The fact that Rice served a six-game suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy in 2025 for a street-racing incident in 2024 would potentially lead to enhanced penalties, if the league determines that he committed domestic violence — which per the policy calls for a baseline suspension of six games.

There’s no evidence that criminal charges have been filed, or that he has been sued in civil court. Regardless, the fact that the Chiefs have issued a statement, and that the Chiefs have been in communication with the league office, means that an investigation is inevitable. It possibly has already begun.

A second-round pick in 2023, Rice is currently eligible for a second contract. In eight 2025 games, he had 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns.