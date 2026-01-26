 Skip navigation
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Cooper Kupp gives Seahawks 31-20 lead

  
Published January 25, 2026 08:54 PM

Sam Darnold has thrown for almost 300 yards and has three touchdown passes, the last one to Cooper Kupp.

The ex-Rams wide receiver scored on a 13-yard reception, giving the Seahawks a 31-20 lead with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. Kupp spent his first eight seasons with the Rams before joining the Seahawks in the offseason after Los Angeles moved on.

He caught 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

The second half has turned into a shootout with the Seahawks scoring two touchdowns and the Rams one in the third quarter.

Darnold had a 14-yard touchdown throw to Jaxon Smith-Njigba late in the second quarter and had a 17-yarder to Jake Bobo in the third quarter after Xavier Smith’s muffed punt.

Darnold is 19-of-27 for 291 yards.

Smith-Njigba has nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.